NIPEM Int’l canvasses improved digital learning system

NIPEM Professional Education Management Int’l has called on government at all levels to promote digital learning in Nigeria for all round development of the country.

The call was made in Lagos by the President of NIPEM, Maurice Azubike Odiete, a professor, at an event where the company recognised some distinguished men, women and corporate organisations.

“We are open to give Nigerians and Africa a viable education system; we are already working for e-library that will encompass at least ten million books for research work and studies. We can also see a situation whereby we can challenge the Nigerian universities even though we are not a university; we want to promote that competition, because the Nigerian university system as it is today is lagging behind, especially on the digital learning system,” Odiete said.

According to him, “Covid-19 had already exposed those deficiencies, during the pandemic; you will discover that most of the students in Nigeria sat down at home, but during the period we were able to develop a software even while the students were at home, they were learning with the software.”

Urging government to pay more attention to education, he said: “If there should be growth both in the education sector and the economy, government should pay more attention to education”.

He also said that the award event was necessary as it aimed to recognise similar organisations and individuals that are equally promoting the cause they believe in.

Odiete also explained that his institution’s firm passion to tackle global education through responsive and practical educational support with international standard had in no small way improved and contributed to the central development and professionalism to many Nigerians and the economic sector.

Emphasising that the primary objective of NIPEM is to promote mass education for Nigerians and Africa as a whole, he said: “We have been giving scholarship to students who wish or aspire for international degrees; we have been doing this, giving about 75 discount scholarship tuition for these students. Also, we empower the youth by training them on skills.

Read also: Access to internet, digital devices, critical to learning for future of work

“Before now, we are into partnership with the Federal Government, Ministry of Education and we are equally registered with NABTEB for technical education”.

He also called on individuals and corporate organisations to support using any possible way to ensure Nigerian youths maximise their potential and academic aspirations.

Speaking also at the event, Director ICT, NIPEM Professional Education Management, Remi Olutimo said that the award ceremony would go a long way to encouraging other well-meaning Nigerians and corporate organisations to render selfless service to humanity.

While commending the awardees for their contributions to society, Olutimo who is also a professional Engineer, lauded the management of NIPEM for the impact they have created in the education sector in their few years of existence.

Speaking on the topic ‘Living for humanity and excellence,’ guest speaker at the event, Festus Ibian enjoined all individuals to go the extra mile to ensuring they assist one another.

Describing excellence as a magnet that attracts favour from men, Ibian encouraged individuals to ensure that whatever humanitarian work they wish to carry out is executed in an excellence manner.

One of the recipients, Phillip Abugu Eze, applauded the organisers of the event for recognising him, saying that such gesture would encourage him to do more.

Eze who is a legal practitioner and a retired Assistance Commissioner of Police (ACP), also appealed to well-meaning Nigerians and corporate organisations to come to the aid of the needy in society.