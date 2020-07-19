NIPC management and striking union end industrial dispute

The Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission, NIPC late Saturday announced that negotiations with the leadership of the NIPC staff Union on the industrial action it embarked week- long have been officially concluded,bringing the industrial dispute to an end.

NIPC management in a statement informed that the decision was reached after extensive discussions with the union officials over several days,with the signing of two agreements by both parties to bring the dispute to an official end.

Other parties to the signed agreements were the NIPC governing council,federal Ministry of Industry,Trade and Investment, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, and Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria.

NIPC explained in the statement that with the signing of the agreements,the NIPC hear office complex will be open every working day from Monday 21 July 2020 from 9.am to 2.pm in line with the federal government’s safety guidelines for staff and visitors.

The NIPC Staff Union had embarked on an industrial action last week to protest against the Executive Secretary, Yewande Sadiku on issues relating to disloyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari, casting aspersions on members staff of the Commission, and deviation from NIPC’s core mandate.

Yewande was also accused of wastage of scarce resources on frivolous foreign trips, favoritism in career progression by creating service based departments around personalities, double standard and deliberate tardiness on all Issues of staff welfare.These issues followed the lock down of the commission headquarters while the union embarked on a week long industrial action.