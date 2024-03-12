Ningi resigns as chairman of northern senators forum

Abdul Ningi, a People’s Democratic Party senator representing Bauchi Central, has resigned as the chairman of the Northern Senators Forum.

The resignation letter dated March 11, was sighted by BusinessDay shortly after Ningi was suspended for three months by the Senate over his statement on the alleged padding of the 2024 budget.

Ningi, in a letter sent to the forum, wrote, “I will like to resign my position as the Chairman of the Northern Senators forum.

“This is of course necessitated by unfolding events in the National Assembly, the North and the nation at large.

“I will like to especially thank members of the forum for the opportunity given to me for the last eight months to spearhead this very important forum. I believe this forum is very important and fundamental to the progress and development of Northern Nigeria.”

Ningi was suspended after over three hours of rowdy debate over his interview where he claimed that the National Assembly padded the 2024 N28.7tn budget.