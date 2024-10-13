Nine lives lost in five days in Plateau violence

In a tragic escalation of violence, the Butura community in Bokkos Local Government Area, Plateau State, is demanding justice following the brutal killings of nine residents within just five days.

The community expressed its anguish in a statement by Sabastine Magit, the President of Bature Youth Movement (BYM) and made available to Journalists at the weekend in Jos, highlighting the urgency for action from authorities to curb the violence.

“On October 10, armed assailants opened fire on a group of young men working at a mining site near the villages of Kuba and Maikatako, resulting in the deaths of four individuals. The attack, which occurred around 9 P.M., left five others injured”.

According to the statement, the latest incident comes just days after a horrifying event in the village of Wumat, where five members of a single family—including a pregnant mother—were killed in a similar unprovoked assault. The sequence of violence according to the statement has left the Butura community reeling, prompting calls for immediate intervention from government and security forces.

The victims of the October 10 attack have been identified as Bwefuk Musa, 21, Klingshak Dickson, 21, Promise Joshua, 20, and Nyam Abaka, 20, all of whom were described as innocent youths caught in the crossfire of an ongoing conflict. Their deaths contribute to a growing toll that has seen over 20 community members killed in the last month alone.

The Butura Youth Movement, condemned the attacks, attributing them to organised tribal assailants who have targeted the community without provocation.

The statement urged authorities to take decisive action, warning that continued inaction could push residents to consider self-defense as their only option for survival.

BusinessDay gathered that the Butura community is not alone in facing such violence; similar attacks have plagued neighboring communities, including Barkin Ladi, Riyom, and Bassa, where residents have been murdered in their homes without warning. The pattern of brutality has left many feeling helpless and vulnerable.

In light of the increasing violence, the community is calling for a coordinated response from security agencies, emphasising that the time for action is now. “If we remain silent, we may lose more lives,” Magit stated, stressing the need for protection and justice for the victims and their families.

As the community mourns its lost members, the question remains: will authorities heed their cries for help, or will the cycle of violence continue unabated? The Butura community’s resilience is being tested, and the demand for justice grows louder with each passing day.

