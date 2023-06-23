Nine banks win CBN’s $29.5m FX auction

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) supplied a total of $29.5 million at Thursday’s FX auction as nine banks bid N765 and N775 at the I&E window.

But the currency depreciated by 0.25 percent on Thursday at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) forex window as the dollar was quoted at N765.13 as against N763.17 quoted on Wednesday, data from the FMDQ indicated.

Traders attributed the naira depression to increased demand for dollars, mostly from individuals who want to travel for education, tourism or for business.