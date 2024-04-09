NiMRA pledges to grow Nigeria’s marketing research industry

The Nigerian Marketing Research Association (NiMRA) has pledged to put all efforts in place to grow Nigeria’s marketing research industry.

Africa’s current contribution to global research is about two percent, and in this poor space, Nigeria trails Egypt and South Africa in market research.

To push Africa’s biggest economy higher, Seyi Adeoye, has outlined an agenda aimed at future-proofing the association and elevating its impact on the Nigerian market.

Adeoye, who is the CEO of Pierrine Consulting, plans to reimagine, engage, and grow the industry.

In a statement, Adeoye said the key objectives of the agenda were establishing robust structures, defining clear value propositions for stakeholders, and enhancing the visibility and attractiveness of NiMRA to grow the talent pool within the industry”.

Aside from Adeoye, one of the lead consultants at Pierrine, Victor Onofomi was also elected as financial secretary of NiMRA; further highlighting Pierrine’s commitment to leading innovation in the industry.

“The pursuit of excellence in marketing research is not just a personal passion for Seyi, it is a culture that he has been able to impart to the entire team; demonstrated by Victor’s decision to step up to the task at NiMRA, and his subsequent victory at the election”, the statement said.