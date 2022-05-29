NIMN 2022 annual conference to open up new ecosystem for learning

Driving business sustainability in the age of data and technology will top discussion at the 2022 annual Marketing Conference of the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN) in two weeks time.

Themed, ‘Driving Business Sustainability in the Age of Data and Technology’, the topic has become important as businesses are trying to cope with the dynamism of technology, cost of application, acquisition and adoption.

“We are opening up an ecosystem for learning,” Idorenyen Enang, president, NIMN, said at a recent press conference to announce date for the institute’s annual conference scheduled for Thursday, June 16, at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. In the same vein, the institute’s annual general meeting (AGM) will hold on Friday 17 June.

Enang further disclosed that the institute is going through a rebirth that is starting from the mind leveraging the quality of the dialogue, conversation, and the people that will be available for the conference.

Chioma Afe, chairperson, planning committee of the conference said that the hybrid conference is aimed at repositioning marketing professionals for the future of the profession.

She stated that coming out of the pandemic which is now endemic; the two panel session on ‘Disrupting Marketing’ and ‘Future of Marketing’ will speak directly to participants as marketers and business people in Nigeria.

“Understanding the core nature of marketing in every business; what are people doing differently, and how is marketing coming together with technology to do things differently to drive sustainability of businesses.

“The future of marketing in Nigeria is really critical because we need to turn the tide as to how we as marketers practice our profession and how NIMN will be leading that charge moving forward,” she stated.

Sydney Ogodo, registrar/executive secretary, NIMN, while speaking on the AGM scheduled for Friday 17 June, said one of the highlights would be the election and investiture of the first and second president respectively.

According to him, voting which shall be conducted through electronic channels will commenced on Friday 10 June, and run till Friday 17 June.