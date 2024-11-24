NiMet gears up to unveil 2025 seasonal climate prediction

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has begun preparations for the release of its 2025 Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP), scheduled for public unveiling in the first quarter of next year.

A statement by the agency on Friday disclosed that the SCP serves as an early-warning system for climate-related risks, offering a comprehensive outlook on the coming season to help stakeholders plan, adapt, and make informed decisions across critical sectors.

As part of the preparatory activities, NiMet recently inducted and trained new Task Team members to support the SCP process.

Haruna Zakari, the Technical Assistant to the DG/CEO of NiMet, and Task Team Coordinator, highlighted the Task Team’s mandate to produce a document of national significance.

“The DG/CEO of NiMet, Prof. Charles Anosike believes that the carefully-selected Task Team will demonstrate a high sense of professionalism by being committed and dedicated to delivering a noteworthy document within the projected timeline,” Zakari said.

Zakari also stressed the role of early warnings in bolstering Nigeria’s economic resilience and sustainability. Following a recent induction and training exercise, new Task Team members are now fully integrated to facilitate a seamless process in producing the 2025 SCP document.

