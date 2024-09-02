NIMC to lead discussions at eGovt summit

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and the Galaxy Backbone will lead discussions on eGovernance at the upcoming Nigeria eGovernment Summit.

The event is themed, ‘Transforming Governance with Technology for Improved Economy,’ and is organised by DigiServe Network Services Limited. It aims to promote eGovernment and share strategies for its effective deployment.

The summit, which is held annually, is designed to enable the government to leverage technology in governance to make governance easily accessible and productive, among other benefits. According to the organisers, this year’s summit will feature panel sessions and presentations and showcase technology products and services.

Lanre Ajayi, executive chairman of DigiServe Network Services and convener of the Nigeria eGovernment Summit, said, “We carefully chose the theme for this year’s summit, and we assembled seasoned speakers to discuss the theme that will further help government to leverage technology in providing services to the citizens. The summit is not just a talk show, as we expect certain outcomes from the discussions that will be sent as a communiqué to the appropriate government authorities for implementation.”

In July, Bosun Tijani, minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, released the draft Digital Economy and e-Governance Bill. This bill is meant to facilitate digital governance and enable economic processes by improving the certainty of digital transactions and digital service delivery.

The organisers highlighted that confirmed participants to this year’s summit include Bisoye Coker-Odusote, Director General of NIMC; Vincent Olatunji, CEO of Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC); Adepoju Adeyanju, MD/CEO of Galaxy Backbone, Adepoju Adeyanju; and Gbenga Adebayo, chairman, Association of Licensed Telecom Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) among others.