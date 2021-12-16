NIMASA seeks agric ministry’s support to curb illegal fishing in Nigeria

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), has solicited the support of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture to curb illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing activities in Nigerian waters.

Bashir Jamoh, the director-general of NIMASA, who solicited support recently at a meeting with Mahmood Abubakar, the Minister of Agriculture, described illegal fishing as a threat to the livelihood of legitimate fishing investors.

He also decried exposure of the marine environment to avoidable pollution through such unlawful activities.

Jamoh explained that aside from fighting piracy, sea robbery, oil theft and other maritime vices, the Deep Blue project which enjoys full support of President Muhammadu Buhari, also aims at preventing unlawful commercial activities like unregulated fishing in Nigerian waters.

According to him, NIMASA will also focus on preventing marine pollution which threatens aquatic life and jobs of trawler operators who have the requisite permits from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to embark on commercial fishing.

Jamoh also sought closer working relationship with the agricultural ministry, urging the ministry to key into the Deep Blue project considering the array of benefits it holds for agricultural investors in the marine environment.

Jamoh said the partnership became imperative considering the supervisory role being played by the Agric ministry on fishing activities.

“We have been experiencing illegal fishing in our waters, and the ministry assigned with the responsibility of issuing certificates of approval to carry out fishing especially in commercial quantities, is the Ministry of Agriculture. This is why we resolved to collaborate with each other,” he said.

Responding, Mahmood Abubakar, minister of agriculture, expressed readiness to work with NIMASA, adding that the Ministry has the Department of Fisheries and also the Quarantine Agency that are in charge of such issues.

The minister said the Ministry is ready to put together a formidable team that would work with the Deep Blue project given the fact that it has experienced staff that can participate and bring additional push to the project.

“We are aware of some of the issues concerning illegal fishing and already the ministry and department officials are doing something about that. We will get that put together soon,” the minister assured.

Under the Deep Blue project, the nation’s waters are expected to be protected from degradation due to pollution, exploitation and illegal fishing by unlicensed local and foreign operators.