Nigeria’s wildlife protection bill scheduled for public hearing

The public hearing for the Endangered Species Conservation and Protection Bill, 2024, has been scheduled for October 24, 2024, in Nigeria’s House of Representatives.

Championed by Terseer Ugbor, the deputy chairman of the House Committee on Environment, the Bill tackles pressing challenges such as illegal wildlife trade, species conservation, and the decline of Nigeria’s precious wildlife and their habitats.

The Bill seeks to improve the capabilities of law enforcement agencies, give investigators more powers to look into financial matters and conduct operations guided by intelligence, and enable judges to speed up wildlife cases and recover assets. Additionally, it aligns with international treaties, encourages global cooperation and introduces stricter penalties for poachers and traffickers.

Read also: Four bar employees die in Lagos fire accident – police

“Protecting our wildlife means protecting livelihoods and ensuring a balanced ecosystem and we can’t allow wildlife trafficking continue to threaten our natural heritage,” said Hon. Ugbor. “This hearing will provide a platform for everybody to voice their opinions on this vital issue. We urge everyone to participate in this vital conversation.”

The public hearing will be held jointly by the House of Representatives’ Committee on Treaties, Protocols and Agreements and its Committee on the Environment.

The Bill has garnered significant support from local and international organisations including Africa Nature Investors Foundation (ANI), the London-based Environmental Investigation Agency UK (EIA), and the Wild Africa (WA) which have been actively supporting the Nigerian government’s efforts to combat wildlife trafficking, with support from the US Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, the UK Illegal Wildlife Trade Challenge Fund and the Pangolin Crisis Fund.

Oladehinde Oladipo Dipo Oladehinde is a skilled energy analyst with experience across Nigeria's energy sector alongside relevant know-how about Nigeria’s macro economy. He provides a blend of market intelligence, financial analysis, industry insight, micro and macro-level analysis of a wide range of local and international issues as well as informed technical rudiments for policy-making and private directions.

Share