The Lagos State state police command said four persons have died following a fire outbreak at a lounge and bar on Baale road in the Olodi Apapa area of the state.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the state police spokesperson, disclosed a distress call was made to Tolu police division after the fire begun at about 7:45 am on Sunday.

He said, “Based on the report, teams of policemen and firefighters were swiftly mobilised to the scene, and the fire was successfully put out due to the combined efforts of all the teams.

While adding that the victims of the fire inferno were burnt beyond recognition, he said, their “corpses have been evacuated to the Infectious Disease Hospital Morgue in Yaba for autopsy.

“The cause of the fire and the value of the property destroyed are still being determined, with investigations ongoing.”

In August, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service disclosed the cause of fire accident that happened at Mobil Filling Station, Awolowo Road, near Ikeja Airpirt Hotel.

The incident resulted to panic and destruction of properties.

The fire involved a gas truck at the filling station, prompting an immediate response from the Alausa and Ikeja Fire Stations.

Margaret Adeseye, Director of the fire agency said, upon arrival of the fire crews, they discovered that a gas truck was discharging its content into a surface storage tank when it ignited.

“The blaze quickly spread, engulfing a total of eight vehicles, including the tanker itself, and affecting parts of the uppermost floor of a nearby two-storey building,” she added.

