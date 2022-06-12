Nigeria’s power grid collapses again, blackout worsens

Nigeria’s power grid suffered another system collapse on Sunday, the second time in less than three months, exacerbating blackout in parts of the country.

Two of the electricity distribution companies in the country, Kaduna Electric and Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, confirmed the development in statements to their customers.

Abdulazeez Abdullahi, head of corporate communication at Kaduna Electric, said: “We regret to inform you that the power outage being experienced in our franchise states is due to system collapse of the national grid. The collapse occured at about 18:47 pm this evening hence the loss of supply on all our outgoing feeders.

“Power supply shall be restored as soon as the national grid is powered back. Our sincere apologies for any inconvenience.”

“Please be informed that the current outage is due to a system failure from the national grid. The system collapsed at about 6:49pm, causing the outage currently being experienced,” Abuja DisCo said on Twitter.

The national grid had collapsed in April, as a result of vandalism on a transmission tower, leading to a loss of about 400 megawatts of electricity, according to the Transmission Company of Nigeria.