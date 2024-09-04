Nigeria’s power generation hits three-year high of 5,313mw

Nigeria’s power generation hit a three-year high of 5,313 megawatts (MW) on Monday, marking a significant milestone in the nation’s energy sector.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Bolaji Tunji, special adviser on Strategic Communication and Media Relations to the minister of power, Adebayo Adelabu.

Adelabu called on Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) to take up more energy to avoid a grid collapse, noting that underutilised power could destabilise the system.

He explained, “When power is produced and not picked by the DisCos, it could lead to grid collapse as the frequency drops.”

Read also: How local projects, hybrid solutions can jumpstart Nigeria’s power sector

In response to the increased generation, Adelabu highlighted the need to ensure that industries take on bulk energy purchases, stating that “efforts will be made to encourage industries to purchase bulk energy.”

Back in May, the federal government had pledged to boost power generation to 6,000MW before the end of 2023.

During his ministerial address in Abuja, Adelabu reflected on the progress achieved under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, noting that the country’s generation capacity had reached 5,000MW on May 3.

He reiterated the goal of achieving 6,000MW by the close of the year, saying, “Going by the improvements in the sector in 2023, we are confident that power generation in Nigeria will hit 6,000MW before the end of this year.”