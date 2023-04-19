Nigeria’s population to hit 223.8 million in 2023 – UN

Nigeria’s population is estimated to rise to 223.8 million by mid-2023 from 216 million in 2022, according to a new report by the United Nations.

The State of World Population Report, which was released on Wednesday, highlights the rapid growth of Nigeria’s population.

In 2006, when the last census was conducted, Nigeria’s population was put at 180 million.

According to the State of World Population Report, the population aged 0 to 14 increased by 43 percent, the population aged 10 to 19 increased by 23 percent, the population aged 10 to 24 increased by 33 percent, the population aged 15 to 64 increased by 54 percent, and the population aged 65 and over increased by 3 percent.

The 2023 National Population and Housing Census is slated to commence on May 3.

The State of World Population Report is an annual publication produced by the United Nations Population Fund. The report provides insights into global population trends and their implications for development.