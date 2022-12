Nigeria’s healine inflation for November 2022 was 21.47 percent, rising from 21.09 percent in October 2022 by 1.39 percent. This is the highest peak in at least 17 years.

Food inflation for the same period was 24.13% from 23.72% in October 2022.

Urban Inflation was 22.09%. Rural Inflation was 20.88%.

