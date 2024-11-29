Nigeria’s maiden University Duel Challenge 2024 kick-starts with 16 institutions

The maiden edition of the University Duel and Smart Challenge, organised for universities by Just Media has kicked off bringing together intellectuals from 16 institutions across Nigeria to showcase their geniuses in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Ore Sofekun, the chief executive officer of Foothold Advisors and a consultant for the University Duel and Smart Challenge speaking about the competition recently said the initiative serves as a platform for undergraduate students to showcase their STEM knowledge and apply it to real-world challenges.

Sofekun disclosed that the challenge is geared towards combining academic knowledge with real-world problem-solving expertise, and provides students the opportunity to demonstrate their skills in both theoretical and practical applications of STEM.

“We believe this platform will help students recognise their ability to use what they are learning today for the betterment of society,” Sofekun said.

Besides, she said that each of the competing university teams is required to propose innovative solutions for problems within their communities.

Buttressing further her points, she said; “The University Duel and Smart Challenge consist of two key parts: The first focuses on testing students’ knowledge in STEM subjects, such as mathematics, data analytics, verbal reasoning, and general knowledge.

The second part challenges them to apply what they’ve learned by solving real-world problems using technology. This is not just about competition, but about empowering students to see how they can use their education for the betterment of society.”

The 16 universities selected from the initial 50 institutions that registered for the competition are the University of Lagos, Lagos State University, Covenant University, Obafemi Awolowo University (Ife), University of Ilorin, Bells University (Ota), University of Nigeria (UNN).

Others include the University of Benin, Kaduna State University, Achievers University (Owo), Federal University of Technology (FUTA, Akure), Yaba College of Technology, Ladoke Akintola University (Oyo), and Olabisi Onabanjo University (Ago-Iwoye).

Not less than 48 students from these universities will contest in Mathematics, Data Analytics, Verbal Reasoning, and General Knowledge.

Sofekun reiterated that besides the quiz, students will be tasked with a critical challenge; identifying a problem in their local community and proposing a solution using technology.

“Each university team has already submitted their business plans, which will be reviewed by a panel of judges. The top three universities will advance to the next stage, where they will have three months to develop and refine their proposed solutions,” she said.

Speaking on the time frame for the competition, Sofekun said; “The quarter-finals will be recorded on Friday, and the final stages of the quiz and the Smart Challenge will culminate in a grand finale scheduled for February or March 2025. The top three teams will then return to pitch their refined solutions.”

Durojaiye Phillips, the chief executive officer at Innovia Labs and one of the mentors and judges for the competition in stressing the importance of practical solutions said: “Nigeria faces a myriad of challenges, and the solutions proposed by these students should be practical, relevant, and scalable.”

Phillips maintained that if the proposed solutions are successful, they would have a significant impact on the country’s economy and society.

He emphasised that Nigeria has a need for more investment in STEM fields to ensure that young graduates have the opportunities to apply their knowledge in the country.

“There’s a lack of investment in STEM in Nigeria. With more investments in STEM industries, we can create jobs and build industries that are essential to Nigeria’s growth.

“For example, a chemical engineer can stay in Nigeria and help produce drugs, an aeronautical engineer can develop aircraft for the Nigerian market, and a mechanical engineer can contribute to local manufacturing,” he said.

Charles Ogwo Charles Ogwo, Head, Education Desk at BusinessDay Media is a seasoned proactive journalist with over a decade of reportage experience.

