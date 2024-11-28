Nigeria’s leadership in aviation strengthened as Adefunke Adeyemi re-elected AFCAC secretary general

Nigeria has reaffirmed its position as a key player in African aviation with the re-election of Adefunke Adeyemi as the Secretary General of the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC). The announcement, made earlier today during the 35th Ordinary Plenary Session in Brazzaville, Congo, saw Adeyemi secure 22 votes in favour, with seven votes against.

In a statement signed by Tunde Moshood, Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Minister, Adeyemi’s re-election was significantly influenced by the strategic diplomatic efforts of Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

Keyamo, emphasizing the importance of the victory, said that it is not just a win for Nigeria but for the entire African aviation industry. He added that Adeyemi’s leadership has brought innovative solutions and a forward-thinking vision to AFCAC, positioning the organization to deliver transformative progress across the continent.

The minister noted that Nigeria remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing the goals of AFCAC and driving the realization of the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM).

Since she was appointed AFCAC Secretary-General in July 2022, Adeyemi has been recognized for her exceptional leadership and dedication to the development of African aviation. Her tenure has been marked by initiatives focused on enhancing air transport safety, fostering collaboration across borders, and promoting sustainable growth in the sector.

Adeyemi is poised to continue driving the goals of AFCAC, furthering the integration of the African aviation ecosystem, and ensuring that Africa remains at the forefront of global aviation innovation.

According to the statement, The election process, conducted with full transparency and fairness, was overseen by an Election Commission as per AFCAC’s Rules of Procedure for Plenary Meetings. The Commission, which included representatives from various African Union regions, ensured that the voting process was free from bias.

AFCAC, the specialized agency of the African Union, plays a pivotal role in overseeing civil aviation matters across the continent. It is also the executing body for the Yamoussoukro Decision (YD), which aims to create a unified air transport market across Africa.

One of AFCAC’s key goals is to implement the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM), a project aimed at improving aviation connectivity, efficiency, and competitiveness among 37 African member states.

