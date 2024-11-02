Nigeria’s Kemi Badenoch, 44, elected new leader of UK opposition Conservatives

Kemi Badenoch has been elected leader of British Conservative Party after a bruising race.

The results of the election were announced at noon Saturday and she will now begin the hard work of reuniting the conservatives before the next general election in five years time.

Badenoch beat Robert Jenrick to be crowned as the new Conservative Party leader as the four-month-long race to replace Rishi Sunak closed.

Born Olukemi Olufunto Adegoke Badenoch; née Adegoke, born 2 January 1980, she is a British politician who has served as Shadow Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government since 2024 and was Secretary of State for Business and Trade from 2023 to 2024.

Badenoch will be at the helm as the party looks to recover from the July election result which saw it return just 121 MPs.

After the close of polls on Thursday, both candidates thanked their backers for their support through the contest.

Ms Badenoch described the party as a “family” and said that it is “much more to me than a membership organisation”.

Mr Jenrick also called for the party to “move past the drama” of recent years and “unite”.

“Together we can put an end to the excuses, move past the drama, and unite our party,” he wrote on X.

Immigration, the economy, and how the Conservatives can rebuild trust with the electorate and win back voters they lost at the election have all been discussed at length through the campaign.

The party lost seats to Labour, the Liberal Democrats and Reform UK in the July poll.

Dame Priti Patel, Mel Stride, Tom Tugendhat and James Cleverly spent the summer campaigning alongside Mr Jenrick and Ms Badenoch after they put their names forward in the nominations at the end of July.

Dame Priti and Mr Stride were the first two contenders to be eliminated in September, leaving four by the time the party gathered in Birmingham for its autumn conference at the end of the month.

Share