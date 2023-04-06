Nigeria’s Inemesit Dike wins FortyUnder40 Africa Awards

Inemesit Dike, a lawyer and chief executive officer of The Legal Concierge, has emerged winner of the FortyUnder40 Africa Awards – law category.

The annual event recognizes young people below forty years old who are making a visible impact on business growth, professional excellence, and community service in diverse spheres and industries across the African continent.

Dike, a passionate advocate for law, tech, and business, was recognized for her outstanding achievements in the legal industry, according to a statement.

As a leader who empowers women and young lawyers, she has made significant contributions to the legal profession, particularly in the areas of intellectual property, technology, and innovation.

“I am honoured to have been nominated & also announced the winner for the Forty Under 40 Africa Awards in the law category,” said Dike in a statement.

“I am grateful for the recognition of my work in the legal industry, and I hope to continue making a positive impact on the lives of those around me,” she said, noting that she is also inspired by the other nominees who are being recognized for their achievements.

Dike is the CEO of The Legal Concierge, a leading legal consulting, tech solution, and training company that provides adequate legal consulting services to brands of all sizes, along with executive management training and mentorship opportunities for aspiring lawyers.

Also, she is the founder of the LegalX App, an app that makes Legal services available to everyone from any part of the world. It is named by most people as “a marketplace platform connecting lawyers and clients at the single tap of a button”

She has also been recognized for her community service and philanthropic efforts as the Convener of the Young Wigs Conference, particularly in empowering women, entrepreneurs and young Lawyers.

The FortyUnder40 Africa Awards is a highly competitive event that attracts 3,000 applicants, and 126 shortlisted nominations each year. The winners are then selected by a panel of judges based on their achievements, impact, and leadership in their respective fields.

The winners of the Forty Under 40 Africa awards were announced at the gala event at The Leonardo Hotel in Sandton City, South Africa, Africa’s tallest building, on March 25, 2023, where they were celebrated for their outstanding achievements and contributions to the African continent.

