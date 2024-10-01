Nigeria’s independence celebrations leave the poor struggling for survival

Every October 1st, Nigerians gather to celebrate independence with parades, speeches, and songs of freedom. But behind the fanfare, a tough question remains: What has this freedom really achieved for the people?

Yes, we gained independence, but what have we done with it? For many, the answer is clear—the promise of a better life is still out of reach.

This celebration, which should symbolise progress and achievement, has morphed into a bittersweet reminder of the challenges that persist in everyday life. Celebration without progress has become a painful reality for millions of Nigerians.

“The dream of freedom has not translated into food on the table, jobs for the youth, or basic healthcare for families.”

After more than 60 years since independence, the struggles continue. The dream of freedom has not translated into food on the table, jobs for the youth, or basic healthcare for families.

While the nation marks independence, a growing number of Nigerians feel more trapped than ever, stuck in a cycle of poverty and hardship. They watch as others celebrate, yet they remain burdened by their daily struggles.

Read also: 64 years of growing pains!

The pain beneath the party

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, celebrates freedom each year, but its people remain chained to poverty. Over 133 million Nigerians—more than 60 percent of the population—live in multidimensional poverty, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Many of these individuals lack access to essentials such as clean water, education, and healthcare. Vulnerable groups, particularly children, women, and rural communities, bear the brunt of these challenges.

“The struggle is immense. Before now, insecurity affected food prices because farmers could not go to their farms. The removal of the fuel subsidy added another troubling challenge, and now the floods have worsened the situation. I lost virtually everything,” said Maryam Yayah, a victim from Maiduguri. “Thank God for our lives and my children,” she added.

Similarly, Terhemen, a farmer in Benue, laments, “The floods destroyed my crops. Now I don’t know how we’ll survive. This independence means nothing to us if we can’t even get help when we’re drowning in poverty.”

“I earn an average monthly salary, but unfortunately, living conditions have not been smooth, as a bulk of my salary is spent on transportation and food. By the 20th of next month, I am already broke. Yet, the government will be celebrating 64 years of freedom without progress,” a close ally said, “but celebrating while the economy struggles.”

How did we get here? The problem is not merely a matter of misfortune; it’s bad priorities. For decades, Nigeria has often prioritised politics over economic development.

Instead of enacting policies that help improve the lives of its citizens, many leaders have shown more interest in political manoeuvring and power plays. The results are clear—a weak economy, missed opportunities, and suffering citizens.

Inflation may have dipped slightly from 34.19 percent to 32.15 percent, but that hasn’t made life easier for the average Nigerian. Food is still expensive, transport costs are rising, and the naira struggles to hold its value.

Meanwhile, 25 million Nigerians face the threat of food insecurity, according to UNICEF, and poor infrastructure is adding to the misery, as seen in the recent flooding in Maiduguri that submerged 70 percent of the city.

A tale of missed chances

The missed opportunities in Nigeria become even clearer when we look at the success stories of other countries.

Nations like Vietnam and Rwanda, despite their own challenges, have managed to implement effective economic reforms that have led to significant improvements in the lives of their citizens.

In Vietnam, targeted investments in education, healthcare, and infrastructure have transformed the country. The poverty rate fell from over 70 percent in the 1990s to below 6 percent in 2020. This remarkable achievement showcases what is possible when the right strategies are put in place.

By 2023, Vietnam’s literacy rate among adults aged 15 and above remained high at 95 percent, and life expectancy increased to 76.3 years, according to a World Bank report.

Rwanda, despite its tumultuous past, has demonstrated the power of focused economic policies.

The government’s commitment to infrastructure development and healthcare has turned the country into a model of progress. By 2023, Rwanda’s economy grew by approximately 8.2 percent, driven by strong performances in the services and industrial sectors.

This growth is coupled with significant strides in healthcare, leading to increased life expectancy and reduced child and maternal mortality rates.

These nations serve as a reminder that good governance and effective policies can lift millions out of poverty.

Read also: Nigeria’s independence: A painful reflection, an elusive progress

A time for reflection, not just celebration

As Nigeria marks another year of independence, it is a crucial moment for serious reflection. The nation’s leaders must recognise that true freedom extends beyond political independence; it encompasses economic empowerment and the ability to meet one’s basic needs.

Independence should signify the freedom to access quality healthcare, education, and a decent standard of living, as emphasised by advocates.

The celebrations should serve as a reminder that while political freedom has been achieved, economic freedom remains a distant dream for millions.

The lessons from countries like Vietnam and Rwanda are clear: effective governance, backed by sound economic policies, can lead to meaningful change. Nigeria must follow suit if it hopes to lift its citizens out of poverty and create a brighter future.

What needs to change?

To close the gap between Nigeria’s political priorities and its economic needs, the government must act as an economic agent, shifting focus from politics to policies that spur growth.

This is not merely about attracting foreign investment or boosting GDP; it’s about improving the quality of life for the average Nigerian.

Investments in key sectors such as education, healthcare, and sanitation are essential for building a prosperous society. Improved data management is crucial, as it ensures the efficient distribution of benefits and helps policymakers make informed decisions based on real-time information.

By understanding the needs of vulnerable populations, including children and rural communities, the government can create targeted interventions that effectively address the most pressing challenges.

Celebrating with purpose

Nigeria’s independence celebrations must go beyond pageantry. The country must prioritise policies that improve the welfare of its citizens, ensuring that the poor are not left behind. Only then will the promise of freedom be fulfilled.

The nation stands at a crossroads; the choices made today will shape the future for generations to come.

As the celebrations take place, it is essential for Nigerians to remember that the true essence of independence lies not in grand festivities but in the everyday lives of the people.

By acknowledging the struggles, learning from the successes of others, and committing to genuine change, Nigeria can move closer to realising the dream of a better life for all its citizens.

Oluwatobi Ojabello, senior economic analyst at BusinessDay, holds a BSc and an MSc in Economics as well as a PhD (in view) in Economics (Covenant, Ota).

Share