Nigeria’s genomic research capacity expands on new investment

Nigeria is poised to grow its genomic research further as new investments fuel the expansion of the country’s genomic research capacity. This development will empower scientists to delve deeper into the genetic makeup of Nigerians, unlocking valuable insights that can revolutionize healthcare and medicine.

DemyHealth, a leading healthcare technology company, focused on precision medicine, DNA testing and scientific research capabilities in Africa announced the addition of a state-of-the-art, 16-channel genetic sequencer to its molecular laboratories this week.

It also unveiled a new DNA sequencing facility at its head office in Abuja and opened two new branch offices in Lagos Island and Mainland.

The new offering represents part of the company’s responses to growing demands for a wide range of genomic and sequencing services in the nation’s healthcare and life science space.

Emeka Obiodunukwe, CEO of DemyHealth, highlighted the investment in an open sequencing platform as a pivotal step, poised to revolutionize Nigeria’s molecular diagnostic industry and unlock new possibilities for precision medicine.

Speaking at an event in Lagos, Obiodunukwe explained how this advanced technology benefits clients by enabling the simultaneous analysis of 192 paternity samples, reducing turnaround time to three days, and lowering costs.

The open system, he said, suits scientific interrogation which allows for greater flexibility for research and targeted sequencing capabilities. “It also houses advanced software for data interpretation, which enables faster and more accurate results,” he said.

The firm also aims to make sequencing services available to underserved communities. “This will greatly impact education in Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa’s scientific community, equipping researchers in our institutions with the right tools to advance learning and discovery.”

The DemyHealth boss stated further that the new technology provides the company with the opportunity to expand its molecular testing services to include more genetic disorders, cancers, and companion diagnostics.

Nigeria’s genomic sequencing capacity has been steadily growing, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of genomic surveillance.

While still developing compared to some advanced nations, Nigeria is making significant strides in this area, with private sector investment in genomic research in new technologies.

However, challenges remain, including limited resources, infrastructure, and skilled personnel.

Despite these hurdles, the country has been actively collaborating with international partners and implementing innovative strategies to strengthen its genomic sequencing capabilities.

DemyHealth as one of the change makers hopes to revolutionise infectious disease testing by offering sequencing services for culture-negative samples in clinical settings, and close the medical testing gap in Nigeria and West Africa.

According to the CEO, the company has tested over 50,000 molecular samples since its inception and has set up over 60 molecular laboratories in the country.

In 2018, the company made a presentation on how it was able to close the Hepatitis C genotype testing gap in the country to the Society of Gastroenterology and Hepatology in Nigeria (SOGHIN).

Casimir Ali, head of the Molecular Lab Department at DemyHealth identified experience, technology advantage, satisfaction and pricing as some of the factors that put DemyHealth Sequencing and DNA Paternity testing services at par with international standards.

On experience, Casimir Ali noted that the company’s combined experience of over a decade in molecular testing and extensive product knowledge in the field plays a key role in its equipment and reagent selection.

“Our brand of genetic analyzers is the world’s first eight-colour genetic analyzer and one of the most technologically advanced in the market. Our aim at closing the global biological data gap with the much-talked-about missing African data, its impact, and possible limitation in achieving precision medicine, are some of those factors we believe that set us apart,” Ali added.

Tony Mpkolulu, diagnostic radiologist at Lake Medical Imaging, Leesburg, Florida, United States lauded the DemyHealth initiative, noting “it will close the gap in the Nigerian medical research and diagnostic space”.

