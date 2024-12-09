Nigeria’s foreign debt rises to N30trn on naira devaluation

Naira devaluation has raised Nigeria’s external debt by about N30.03 trillion in Naira terms between 2023 and June 2024, data from the nation’s Debt Management Office show.

Despite a reduction in the country’s debt when measured in US dollars, the exchange rate shift has made Nigeria’s foreign obligations far more costly in local currency.

The results from data obtained from the Debt Management Office show that as of June 1, 2023, Nigeria’s external debt stood at $43.16 billion. At an exchange rate of N770.38 to the dollar, this amounted to N33.25 trillion.

However, by June 1, 2024, the naira had depreciated by 47.6 per cent, with the exchange rate rising to N1,470.19 to the dollar which resulted in a drop in Nigeria’s external debt to $42.90 billion, now equivalent to N63.07 trillion.

In dollar terms, Nigeria’s external debt dropped by 0.60 per cent or $258.18m between June 2023 and the same month of 2024 while in Naira terms, there was an increase of 89.7 per cent or N29.82 trillion within the same period.

Further analysis reveals that the Naira devaluation added N30.02 trillion to Nigeria’s external debt in one year as the country battles currency weakness and rising total debt.

External debt accounted for 46.96 per cent of Nigeria’s total debt by June 2024, up from 38.05 per cent recorded in the same month last year.

The multilateral lenders remain Nigeria’s largest external creditors, accounting for over half of the country’s external debt (50.41 per cent or $21.62 billion) as of June 2024.

These creditors include the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank Group, the African Development Bank Group, and the Islamic Development Bank, among others.

Nigeria owes $1.61 billion to the IMF, making up 3.75 per cent of the total external debt.

The World Bank’s share of Nigeria’s debt totals $16.32 billion, with the majority owed to the International Development Association, which accounts for $16.32 billion, which represents 38 percent of Nigeria’s total external debt.

The International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, another arm of the World Bank, is owed $484.0 million.

Nigeria’s debt to the AfDB group stands at $3.87 billion, representing 9.03 per cent of the total external debt.

This includes $1.63 billion to the African Development Bank and $991.9 million to the African Development Fund. Nigeria owes $4.97 million to Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa a negligible amount relative to the total, at 0.01 percent.

Debt to the European Development Fund totalled $30.72 million, or 0.07 percent of Nigeria’s external debt. Nigeria’s debt to the IsDB stands at $241.84 million which represents 0.56 per cent of the total debt.

Nigeria’s debt to the International Fund for Agricultural Development is $273.51 million, which is 0.64 percent of the external debt stock.

