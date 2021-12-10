Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases spike with 754 COVID new infections

Nigeria has recorded a spike in daily COVID-19 cases with 754 new infections, the Nigeria Centre for Disease (NCDC) said on Friday.

The new infections were recorded on Thursday 9th December across 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), indicating an increase from the 268 cases reported on Wednesday, 8th December.

Prior to the detection of the Omicron variant, Nigeria has been recording an average of 50 and 100 daily infections. This new infection is the highest in many weeks and since the detection of the variant on December 3rd. Nigeria has to date detected six cases of the Omicron variant.

According to the latest update by the NCDC, Lagos has the highest cases with 595 new infections, FCT (68), Imo (49), Edo (13), Oyo (9), Delta (5), Katsina (4), Kano (3), Plateau (3), Ekiti (2), Gombe (2) and Rivers (1).

The centre said the 595 confirmed cases reported for Lagos state includes infections for December 8 (294) and December 9 (301); 68 confirmed cases reported for the FCT for December 8 (28) and December 9 (40); five confirmed cases were reported for Delta state for December 8; 16 discharged cases reported for the FCT for December 8; one discharged case reported for Lagos state for December 6; one death case reported for Lagos state is for December 6.

The NCDC said there was one fatality from the infection on Thursday, taking the total number of fatalities to 2,981.

To date, 215,918 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Nigeria with 207,619 discharges made.