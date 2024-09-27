Nigeria’s beauty industry needs structure, visibility to drive growth – Eneh

L-R: Linda Edozien; MD/CEO of Barazahi Spa/Wellness outfit; Beatrice Eneh; CEO/founder of Apples and Oranges Total Body Therapy;Toke Benson - Awoyinka, Lagos State commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture; Hilary Taiwo, cosmetics scientist and founder of Hilary Says; Lilian Unachukwu, founder of Edith’s Essential Cosmetics and Lanre DaSilva Ajayi, Top Fashion Designer and Founder of Lanre Da Silva at the Beauty In The Motherland Creators Meetup and Press Conference, an event to kick of the three day Beauty In The Motherland conferences, awards and exhibitions in Lagos.

To ensure that the Nigerian beauty industry increases its contribution to the country’s gross domestic product and drives growth, Beatrice Eneh, founder and chief executive of Nectar Beauty Hub has called for the structuring and visibility of the sector.

Eneh who made this known during the ‘Beauty in the Motherland Creators Meetup’ said beauty is an enabler of productivity which in turn translates to economic growth.

She explained that lack of confidence has a strong synergy with mental health. “Our beauty industry is not properly explored because there is no structure and inadequate data for the sector,” she said.

To ensure that the industry becomes structured and contributes more to economic growth, Eneh alongside others created the Beauty in the Motherland conference and awards to provide a platform for entrepreneurs in the beauty care sector to have conversations on issues hindering the industry’s growth and productivity.

“One of the reasons we have the Beauty in the Motherland conference and exhibition is to create a platform where we can begin to have conversations that will lead to creating a structure for the industry,” she explained.

She added that the fair also provides innovative beauty brands the platform to showcase their products and increase their visibility.

Eneh stressed that the industry is filled with incredible talents that need to be showcased and supported to scale, adding that the enabling environment to enable them to thrive has not been created.

Read also: Championing the future of beauty with AI integration: Dabota Lawson shines at EATOW Global Tech & Beauty Summit

Speaking about the upcoming fair, she noted that Beauty in the Motherland, Africa’s largest beauty exhibition, conference, and awards will occur from October 1st to 3rd, at the Eko Convention Center.

She said the event will showcase over 150 top African beauty brands and feature leading industry experts and entrepreneurs, adding that the highlight includes exhibitions, conferences, awards, networking, and pitch competitions.

She appreciated Fidelity Bank and Lagos Tourism for their support as sponsors. “Your generous support has been pivotal in making this event a reality, and we truly appreciate your commitment to the beauty industry and its growth.”

Also speaking, Hilary Taiwo, founder of Hilary Says and a member of the planning committee for Beauty in the Motherland said the event is a unique opportunity for influencers, entrepreneurs, and industry stakeholders to discuss the evolving landscape of beauty in Africa.

“The African beauty industry is dynamic and rapidly growing, and it is our aim with this event to spotlight that growth while also fostering collaboration,” Taiwo said.

“We come together not just as individuals, but as a community—a community dedicated to showcasing the immense talent, innovation, and creativity that defines our beauty landscape,” she noted.

“This event is a unique opportunity for us to connect, share ideas, and foster collaborations that will uplift and propel our industry forward,” she added.