Nigerians welcome New Year with mixed feelings

As the year 2023 unfolds today, there is general excitement across the country, especially for a new dawn.

Also expected, Nigerians are already optimistic that the New Year would be better than the preceding one, which was dotted with economic hardship, violence and natural disaster.

Hence, there is a general feeling that the government must do more to improve the living conditions of the citizenry in the New Year.

The feeling is resulting in renewed hope and optimism that 2023 would be a year that the country would take a giant step forward towards asserting itself among its peers globally, starting with credible general elections.

Considering that the 2023 general elections will represent 23 years of unbroken democracy; the longest period in the country’s history, the citizenry are bothered that they are yet to reap the dividends of democracy; hence the 2023 elections hold much for them.

Truly, expectations are high ahead of the polls starting in a few weeks, which would usher in a new president for another four years.

But the masses are interested in a leader that truly understands their feelings and can help reposition the country’s economy, which has been in the doldrums in recent years, especially after the adverse economic effect of COVID-19 and a falling Naira.

For many Nigerians, there is hope that the election of new leaders at the state and federal levels would translate into a meaningful impact in living standards, leading to reduction of unemployment and poverty in the country.

However, some Nigerians have expressed optimism that the country will conduct a peaceful general election and transfer of power to a new president.

They further hoped that a crop of leaders that would initiate friendly policies, which would revamp the economy and be responsive to the electorate would be elected.

“For 2023, it is going to be an election year. I expect us to elect a new crop of leaders that understand what it takes to lead and can sacrifice for the citizens and make policies to move Nigeria forward.

“I personally think we have not made much progress under the APC government in the last eight years,” Anu Adewunmi, an entrepreneur said.

Similarly, Betty Ogo, media consultant said she expects the economy to be given attention by the incoming administration at the federal level, stressing that policies should be aimed at creating jobs and fighting poverty.

“This government has failed largely, I expect us to elect someone who will give the economy attention and to be able to create jobs and fight poverty. The rate of unemployment is too much today across Nigeria and that is why you see a rise in crime across the country now.

“We need to do more by providing soft loans, bring down the interest rate for young Nigerians who are unemployed and skilful to start something on their own”, she said.

For Umeha Davidson, the government should not borrow again in 2023.

According to him, no administration in the country’s history has borrowed like the present administration, yet there is not much to show for all the huge loans the government has borrowed.

“No more borrowing this 2023, the borrowing has mortgaged the future of the country. The incoming government should look inwards and save our unborn generation from hardship,” he said.

Expressing his fears, Malvin Ekpodim, a consultant medical practitioner, said that there is much to fear for 2023 because of the bad shape of the economy, rising crime, election violence and other vices, which the government lacks courage to face and fix.

“Despite the joy attached to New Year celebrations, we Nigerians are living in hopelessness. Poverty is ravaging, hunger, fear, inflation, insecurity and the alarming rate of unemployment are my fears,” he said.

Francis Wale Oke, national president, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), is not happy with the level of insecurity in the country last year, hence this year; he is calling on the government and security agents to work harder to guarantee the security of Nigerians.

The PFN president reminded both the government and security operatives that security of lives and property of the citizens is the primary responsibility of the government. He therefore enjoined the government not to relent in its effort until perpetrators of heinous crimes are apprehended and made to face justice, especially in this 2023 as elections draw close.

Similarly, Peter Olowolafe, another cleric and former CAN chairman in Ekiti State, said the country needs a new orientation in 2023. According to him, Nigeria’s politics should be free from regional, ethnic, or religious sentiments.

“We need a national figure with a national mentality and approach. A national leader with national personality who could create a space for all Nigerians, irrespective of their religion or ethnic background. We need a Nigerian president who thinks of Nigeria and Nigerians first,” Olowolafe stated.

He further urged all eligible Nigerians to get their permanent voter’s card (PVC) ready to cast their votes for a credible candidate. According to him, the culture of vote buying and vote selling should jettison by all well-meaning politicians and citizens ahead of the general elections. “Let me reiterate that, 2023 general elections should not be as usual. Our voting pattern should aim at building a new Nigeria, through credible representation,” Olowolafe stated.