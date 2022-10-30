Nigerians urged to promote peace before, during, after election

Nigerians have been advised not to allow politicians ignite conflict but to expose them.

Mallam Abdullahi, director of Research and Document, Adviser CIIP Project, made the call during a two-day training for Conflict Mitigation Management Regional Council (CMMRC) and Community Peace Observers (CPO) in Lokoja, adding that CMMRC and CPO should work for a peaceful environment that will benefit the unborn children.

Abdullahi maintained that “preventing the burning down of our churches and mosques would help in safeguarding our symbol of identity.”

He pointed out that insecurity bedevilling the nation was a big concern to everyone, as he urged the politicians to make it a point of duty for the country to have a peaceful, fair and free election come 2023.

He equally said that the ultimate goal of both Christian and Islam is to promote peace and order, adding that peace is the rule.

Speaking also in their respective contributions, Rev Michael and James called on Nigerians not to allow their negative actions to affect security, adding that mutual communication will supersede all the challenges the nation is currently facing.

They pointed out that Nigerians are basically church goers not necessarily practising what they learn from the bible and Quran.