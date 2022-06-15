Nigerians urged to donate blood

The National Blood Service Commission (NBSC) has encouraged Nigerians not to shy away from voluntary donation of blood to those in need.

The commission’s acting State director for Enugu Centre, Irene Igweze, also thanked Nigerians who have been making blood donations to save others’ lives.

Igweze made the assertion in Enugu at an event to commemorate this year’s World Blood Donor Day, with the theme “Donating blood is an act of solidarity”.

Igweze said that some good Nigerians had demonstrated a high level of charity by donating their blood to save non-relatives who were in dire need of blood.

According to her, blood donation is healthy and people who engage in it, will not contact disease as it is being speculated because it is done through safe techniques.

“We take people’s history such as weight, pulse, blood pressure and check blood percentage as well as quantity. If we notice any deficiency, the person will not be allowed to donate.

“The pre-donation counselling helps us to determine if the donor has eaten, sick and we mostly give them fluid to drink,” she said. NAN