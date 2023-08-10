Nigerians to pay N107,500 for IELTS from September – British Council

According to information released by the British Council on Thursday on their website, starting in September 2023, Nigerians will now be required to pay the price of N107,500 for academic International English Language Testing System exams.

At first, the UK require IELTS testing for nationals of any nation seeking to relocate there for employment or academic prospects.

The price of the test, which in Nigeria is currently between N80,000 and N90,000, is nearly three times the minimum wage of N30,000.

However, the council pointed out that the increase was required to maintain the high standards for the “testing experience.

The statement read,

“Dear valued Test Taker,

We would like to inform you that effective from 1 September 2023, there will be a price increase for IELTS tests offered by the British Council. The new prices will be NGN 107,500 for IELTS Academic and IELTS General Training, NGN 116,000 for UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) and NGN 104,000 for Life Skills. The new prices are necessary to sustain the high-quality of standards for your testing experience.

Thank you for choosing the British Council.”