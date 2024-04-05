Nigerians spend average of N824,000 on car maintenance yearly – Cardio Autotech

Nigerian car users spend an average of N824,000, based on the current exchange rate of N1267 to a dollar, yearly to maintain a car, with the figure anticipated to surge due to the escalating prices of components and service charges within the automotive sector.

Hephzibah Iniodu, Chief of Staff at Cardio Autotech, unveiled these statistics during the launch of the company’s innovative car maintenance phone application.

Iniodu said that despite the economic climate, the market for used cars continues to dominate, further highlighting the significance of efficient vehicle maintenance solutions.

“The growing market for vehicle maintenance necessitates second handnd frequent breakdowns on the roads.

Iniodu highlighted the detrimental effects of relying on semi-skilled technicians, such as inconsistent spare parts usage and inflated costs due to opaque pricing structures.

In addition, she revealed that a staggering 90 percent of users, including companies, struggle to monitor expenses related to fleet maintenance and repairs, resulting in operational inefficiencies and financial setbacks.

In response to these challenges, Cardio Autotech introduced a groundbreaking solution in the form of its new car maintenance application. Iniodu explained, “The Cardio App offers a subscription-based auto maintenance and repair service, empowering car owners to take control of their maintenance needs.”

According to the company, the app allows users to schedule appointments, track expenses, and monitor repairs and maintenance for their vehicles seamlessly.

In addition, Cardio Autotech said it has strategically positioned workshops in key locations across Lagos to ensure accessibility and convenience for customers.

“With a dedicated team of experienced engineers, we are committed to delivering top-notch service and revolutionising the automotive maintenance landscape in Nigeria.”

She urged car owners and businesses alike to embrace reliable vehicle maintenance services to mitigate the financial strain and operational challenges associated with inadequate maintenance practices.