Nigerians react to APC’s request for Seyi Tinubu in Youth Ministry appointment

Nigerians have been reacting to a purported All Progressives Congress (APC) youth wing letter making the rounds on Twitter urging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to appoint Seyi Tinubu to “midwife the selection of a youthful Minister of Youth”.

On the social media microblogging application, Nigerians have expressed mixed reactions to the request from the youth wing of the ruling party.

In the letter titled “The Clarion Call For a Purposeful Minister of Youth That Is Fit For The Job,” dated 21st August, 2023, the party initially commended President Tinubu for being youth-friendly in the discharge of his responsibilities as the President of the country, particularly his youth-friendly policies so far.

However, the bone of contention in the letter is the plea from the party that Seyi, believed to be the president’s son be made to officially oversee the affairs of the Ministry of Youth Affairs. Specifically, the appointment of a youth minister for the Ministry of Youth.

In the letter, which had the signatures of Mohammed U. Mohammed, the Kogi State Youth Leader and a few others justified their request on the ruggedness and hardworking abilities of Seyi.

It read in part, “Your Excellency sir, it will interest you to know that your excellency, Seyi Tinubu, has consistently, and against all odds, painstakingly strengthened the youth wing of the party, especially at a time when the youthful vigor was needed to drive the campaigns.”

The youth wing also justified this appeal based on the number of hours he spent canvassing for support across the country—support that eventually resulted in the victory of the party and some of its candidates at the 2023 elections.

They believe that his appointment to help “midwife” the appointment of a youthful minister for the youth ministry will ease the agitations of the youth across most of the states of the federation.

Tyro @DoubleEph, with 134.4k followers on Twitter, reacted rather sarcastically: “One thing I say is that however bad Nigeria, the APC as a party is *worse* than the country. To put it in stats terms – if the distribution of assholes in the general population is 1 in 10, in the APC it is at least 3 in 10 because the party attracts (and rewards) the worst of Nigeria.

Another tweet that sounded sarcastic came from Shuaib Kazeem, who said, “Mao, I love politics. APC youth leaders are saying they are alone and also with SeyiTinubu o!”

Jerseys & Footwears, with more than 4,000 followers, continued in the sarcasm and asked, “Are you sure Tony Kabaka signs documents regularly because that signature is too elaborate for someone who has to regularly sign something.”