Nigerians place higher trust in NGOs, business CEOs than in government – Survey

The latest report has shown that Nigerians place higher trust in non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and their employers, and expect chief executives (CEOs) and business leaders to be more pro-active in speaking out on societal issues and driving positive change rather than wait for the government.

The survey indicated that the government is the least trusted out of four institutions which comprise business, media, government and non-governmental organisations.

The survey conducted by Edelman Intelligence, an independent research arm of the Edelman global network showed that Nigerians trust civil society organisations the most, with businesses coming second with most Nigerians expressing distrust for the media.

The report called ‘Edelman Trust Barometer’ which is an annual global trust and credibility survey tests how well people trust the institutions of government, business, media and non-governmental organisations to do what is right.

Read Also: Connect Marketing Services reposition businesses for growth

Nigerians in the survey overwhelmingly placed the highest trust in their employers. It revealed they have expectations for business leaders to speak out on societal issues (92%) and drive positive change (79%) rather than the government.

The survey conducted between October 19 and November 18, 2020, sampled more than 33,000 respondents across 28 countries.

Presenting the 2021 Nigeria findings with the theme: ‘Pandemic’s Ongoing Impact on Trust’, CEO of Edelman Africa, Jordan Rittenberry, according to a statement, noted that Nigerians are looking to civil society organisations and businesses to assist the government in uplifting communities and driving positive change.

The report which was unveiled Tuesday virtually by Edelman and its exclusive Nigerian affiliate, Chain Reactions Nigeria, also showed that Nigerians’ fear losing their jobs more than they fear coronavirus, with a high degree of vaccine hesitancy revealed as only 26 percent expressed readiness to take the COVID-19 vaccine when made available.

A diverse panel critically analysed the implications of the survey report after Rittenberry’s presentation.

They include senior special assistant on media to President Muhammadu Buhari in the Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande; director, Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre; Abiola Akiyode Afolabi; veteran journalist, Reuben Abati; and senior director, Global Government Relations for Africa at Procter & Gamble, Temitope Iluyemi. Veteran broadcast journalist, Anike-ade Funke Treasure, moderated.

Akande suspected that the distrust of government is a result of Nigerians’ natural cynicism and the testy historical relationship between government and citizens.

“Distrust in government is not peculiar to Nigeria. However, the government does have the responsibility to up its game in communication, to demonstrate responsibility and responsiveness,” Akande said, citing the acclaimed National Social Intervention Programmes, and the COVID-19 Survival Fund as some evidence of the Muhammadu Buhari administration’s unprecedented responsiveness to Nigerians.