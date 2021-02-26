Connect Marketing Services reposition businesses for growth

An experiential marketing agency, Connect Marketing Services, has reiterated its commitment to helping businesses to grow.

The firm recently held its first digital conference, themed: “the marketing core”. The virtual event had in attendance industry giants and thought leaders in the marketing space.

It also featured workshops where topics revolving around ‘ Intelligence Marketing ’ in the new normal were discussed by Agbons Igiewe from Nigeria, Sunny Bonnell and Ashleigh Hansberger from the USA.

Speaking on this development, Aizehi Itua, head of brand and communications, disclosed that; “the event was held to help businesses discover new ways to position their brands for growth in uncertain times with emphasis on the key areas needed in ensuring brand success. This will enable them to compete favourably in their various industries.”

While addressing the effect of COVID 19 on the experiential marketing industry, he said, “It is glaring that our industry is rapidly transitioning away from just physical experiences to hybrid and digital experiences. Hence, the need to position our brand as one, ready for the change that has come upon us. This was delivered expertly in this event”.

According to him, “Connect Marketing Services are driven by our curiosity for understanding consumer behaviour and how they translate into profitable returns for the brand.

“Founded in 2007 with a sole purpose of increasing the life span and relevance of brands by helping them learn about their customers and create human-centred solutions that yield tangible results,” he noted.

He further stressed that

“our knack for innovative ideas has enabled us to prescribe ground-breaking solutions that have helped over 50 brands globally create the deepest connections with their customers over the years.”

“Connect Marketing Services is a member of the Experiential Marketers’ Association of Nigeria and the European Sponsors Association With a strategic partnership with Octagon Worldwide Group and Republicom group as well as footprints in Lagos and Accra, we have positioned ourselves as the preferred experiential marketing company in Africa”, he added.