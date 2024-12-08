Nigerians must drop cultural preference for foreign goods – FG

Udemba listed other benefits of patronage of made-in-Nigeria products to include enhancement of the manufacturing sector, employment creation, reduction in anti-social vices as well as peace for the populace of the state.

The federal government has charged Nigerians on the need to drop preference for foreign goods and increase patronage of locally made goods and services, as part of measures to strengthen Nigeria’s economy.

George Akume, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), made the call at a meeting of regional and state coordinators of Made-in-Nigeria products in Abuja on Saturday.

This is as the government said it is ready to strengthen the nation’s Micro- Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across the country by developing more business hubs.

The measure is part of efforts to deploy about N198 billion to fund the growth of the MSMEs.

The government also recently announced that President Bola Tinubu has increased loans to MSMEs from N1 million to N5 million at 9 percent interest rate.

But the SGF, while speaking at the meeting to promote locally made goods, blamed what it described as “the cultural preference for foreign goods” as one of the banes setting the nation backward.

He noted that the body was set up by the federal government to play critical roles in countering the preference for foreign made goods and help to promote home-made goods in Nigeria’s journey towards economic recovery and growth.

The organisation is expected to drive innovation, effective collaborations and strengthen capacity-building that will serve as a booster to enhancing the quality of made in Nigeria goods.

Akume, who was represented at the event by Musiliu Oladunjoye, director of International Organisation Department of the Office of the SGF, described the conference as crucial step towards making Nigeria self reliance.

George Nwabueze, national coordinator of Made-in-Nigeria Goods, noted that the initiative is beyond a slogan, but a movement with the capacity to boost Nigeria’s economic fortunes.

According to him, “Nigerians must take pride in patronising locally produced goods and services.”

He noted that Nigeria, with highly talented entrepreneurs, have the capacity to craft and deliver products that can compete with those imported from outside the country..

He advocated for registration, standardisation and promotion of locally made goods and services to boost patronage. He also called on the body to embark on massive sensitisation to create awareness and attract more patronage.

