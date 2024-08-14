Nigerians lament slow take off, as Tinubu launches Innoson CNG buses

…Free conversion for commercial vehicles

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, launched the first phase of locally produced CNG buses from Innoson Motors amid growing concerns over the high cost of transportation and slow implementation of the CNG policy.

The buses numbering about 20 were produced by Innoson Motors and presented to the Federal Government by the company.

Speaking at the launch, the president described the development as ‘very encouraging’, adding that the “CNG buses promise to enhance our transportation system.”

“It is a great expression for me to receive these buses on behalf of the government, which will make a significant innovation to the transportation system.

“Utilising natural gas to power our transportation industry is the next way to go. For many countries, especially Nigeria, with our gas, if we work harder, and be productive and innovative, it is an economic necessity that we should embrace.

“I noted the recent yearnings of many ordinary Nigerians on transportation. I thank Innoson Motors and others; we’re committed to changing this narrative in this country.

“If we can enhance our energy competitiveness and bring about transformative changes like this, we will be able to achieve the prosperity that we are working hard to accomplish for our people.

He cited similar developments in countries like India, which has mandated CNG vehicles use for commercial transport since 2004.

“In Nigeria, commercial vehicles make up about 80 percent of our petrol demand costing us trillions of naira each month. The solution is here. We have it, we will work on it. We promise you things will get better, and prosperity will be achieved.”

Winifred Akpan, chairman, Depots and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN), while also speaking at the launch of the buses at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, expressed satisfaction with the development

“We are very happy today to present these buses and we are very proud to say these buses have been designed, manufactured and delivered by Innoson Motors, a Nigerian company in Nnewi.

“These are hybrid buses that will run on CNG. Each of these buses is capable of transporting 100 people and they also have alternative use of diesel. We hope there will be no shortage of CNG, but they are hybrid buses and we are very happy today that we can present them.

“And we continue to assure this government of our full support as marketers. We will continue to go the extra mile to ease the problems of all of us not just the downtrodden but everybody.

“We believe that these buses will be put to use, especially since we know that more donations are coming and we thank the president for this opportunity.

“I would like to state that as part of our delivery, we’ve made provision that each of these buses will have two drivers and we are going to have them trained at the facility that they have been manufactured.

“Here, we request that whoever gets the buses at the end, can contact DAPPMAN so that we can arrange those training because we think it is important that these buses are properly handled for durability and that they can go a long way.

BusinessDay checks, however, revealed that only two centres are actively engaged in the conversion of petrol vehicles in Abuja.

But the Federal Government recently launched the CNG centres in Abuja to include the NIPCO Oil and Gas station at Airport Road, the Mijo Gas Auto Centre, Jahi District, the ABG CNG Centre, Kubwa and the Kia Motors Conversion Centre, at the Utako District.

BusinessDay gathered that while it takes as much as N750,000 to convert a four-cylinder petrol engine to CNG, bigger engines attract higher fees.

At the NIPCO Oil and Gas station, Ayoola Joseph, the conversion manager, told BusinessDay that commercial vehicle operators, who are members of the National Union of Road Transport Owners, enjoy 100 percent conversion-free, courtesy of the Federal Government.

“Those who run private commercial transports enjoy 50 percent reduction in prices.

Ayoola disclosed that it takes a whole day to convert a petrol engine car to CNG, but added that “No centre in Abuja converts diesel engines to CNG.

“We are not converting diesel engines because of the complexity of operation, but it is easy to covert petrol engines.

According to Ayoola, “One good thing about the CNG vehicles is that you can run on both petrol and compressed natural gas. So, if your gas is finished, you can return to running on petrol.”

BusinessDay gathered that several private vehicle owners, who wished to convert their vehicles, could not because of the high cost.

According to Joshua Giwa, an Abuja-based civil servant, “It will be difficult if not impossible for civil servants to embark on such projects at the current costs.

“I had made some inquiries and I found that for engines above four cylinders, you need about N950,000 to get it converted. Where can I raise such money now?

He, however, pleaded with the Federal Government to provide commercial buses to ease workers’ movement.