Nigerians in diaspora ask AfDB President, Adesina to join 2023 presidential race

A body known as Diaspora Support Group of North America and Europe has called on Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) to join the 2023 presidential race.

The group made the call in a statement signed by Tony Bello, Chairman of Shine Bridge Global Inc., Chesapeake-Virginia, USA made available to journalists in Abuja.

It said an Adesina Presidency will usher in a robust economic resurgence that could put an end to children drowning in the high seas of Africa and Europe in their quest for a better life.

The group also called on all well-meaning Nigerians to join in drafting Adesina into the 2023 presidential race with the confidence to emerge as Nigeria’s President in 2023.

According to the group, this is the time for the electorates to take on the civic responsibility of calling on more qualified Nigerians besides the usual career politicians to come and run for office.

It warned that should Nigerians fail to search for the best candidates now, the hope and faith for a better Nigeria will have to wait for another four years or even longer.

“We, the Diaspora Support Group of North America and Europe, hereby beckon to all well-meaning Nigerians and co-patriots, at home and abroad, to join us in drafting Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina into the Nigerian 2023 presidential race.

“By the way he has endeared himself to the generality of Nigerians across the board, we would have preferred having him run as an independent candidate if such was possible.

“It is therefore necessary that he contests under any of the two major Nigerian political parties, the APC or the PDP.

“The announcement of his candidacy, no doubt, will be a revelatory message to the world that our democracy has come of age. Yes, the name Adesina featuring among the presidential candidates is something of excellent value to our democracy; it is a signal that we are about to leap into a stable par with mature democracies across the world,’’ the statement read in parts.

The group further said Adesina has successfully led the AfDB and by implication, Africa, to withstand the global economic shocks resulting from the Covid-19 Pandemic.

“Adesina’s global influence and visionary leadership transcend boundaries as he continues to uplift the poor and empower youths, women, and the smallholder farmers across Africa.

“Adesina has become a national and global influencer of our time whose global achievements, awards and recognitions have become a thing of national pride for all Nigerians.

“Judging from the calibers of those who have shown interest in the presidency of Nigeria after President Buhari, there is no one better placed than Adesina to mount the seat.

“He is an embodiment of leadership in all its ramifications; be it setting the vision, taking actions, gaining alignment, leading, influencing, inspiring, building, collaboration, partnership, humility to learn, charisma, investing in people and processes,’’ the group said.

It called on captains of industries and detribalised political leaders likes former Governor Peter Obi of Anambra and Governor Sani Bello of Niger to work across party lines for the nomination and election of Adesina.

The group further asked on Governors Godwin Obaseki of Edo; Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, and Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State to work for Adesina’s emergence.