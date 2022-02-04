Nigerians feel unhappy with the state of affairs – API Poll

Many Nigerians have expressed unhappiness with the state of affairs in the country as they consider heightened insecurity, inability to meet basic needs, the unemployment rate among others threatening their wellbeing in recent times.

According to the Africa Polling Institute monthly NigeriaSpeaks poll report for January 2022, “Citizens are mostly unhappy (78 percent) with the state of affairs in the country; as they consider heightened insecurity (38 percent), Inability to meet basic needs (34 percent) and unemployment (20 percent) the three biggest challenges facing them personally today.”

Moreover, the report revealed that most of the citizens believe that George Akume is the most suitable to serve as chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), given his leadership qualities and past track record.

On the flip side, citizens believe Ali Modu Sherrif is not suitable to lead the APC, given his antecedents with Boko Haram, insecurity, and past poor leadership experience. Furthermore, 74 percent of respondents said they are aware of the ongoing voters registration exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), while 26 percent are unaware of the exercise.

Also, while 73 percent of respondents said they had registered in the past and received their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs), 11 percent had not received their PVCs and only 7 percent affirmed that they have recently registered in the ongoing exercise.

Finally, the poll revealed that in 2022 Nigerians are focusing on growth in their business, career, and academics (23percent), while others are focusing more on gaining financial stability (18 percent).

The first question from the poll sought citizens’ opinions on how they feel about the state of affairs in the country. The responses from the citizens indicate that 41percent of respondents said they feel sad, while 37 percent said they feel extremely sad. On the other hand, 14 percent said they feel indifferent, while only a meager 8 percent said they feel happy. The data shows that the majority of Nigerians (78 percent) clearly are not pleased with the state of affairs in the country.

The NigeriaSpeaks poll project is the Africa Polling Institute series of monthly nationwide public opinion polls, aimed at bridging the gap in primary data, by capturing public opinion and giving citizens an opportunity to lend their voice to public policy discourse, practice, and advocacy.

The poll was undertaken in the week of January 24, 2022, to elicit citizens’ perception and attitudes on topical issues and trends covering a potpourri of social, economic, political, governance and public-life issues.