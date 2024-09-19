Nigerians are unhappy about political crises in PDP – Wabara

Adolphus Wabara, Chairman of PDP Board of Trustee (BoT).

…says power must change for better Nigeria

Adolphus Wabara, the Chairman, Board Of Trustees of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday said “Nigerians are not happy with what is happening in the party”, saying it’s time for the party to bury all the hatchets and become formidable in order to wrest power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former Senate President, who stated this during members of BOT visitation to Governor Bala Mohammed at the Bauchi State Government House on Wednesday, noted that the other alternative to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for Nigerians should be the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Wabara, while expressing deep concerns regarding the state of the party with respect to the internal issues within National Working Committee (NWC) and the ongoing crisis in Rivers State, explained that the visitation focused on addressing the current challenges facing the party, acknowledging the pivotal role that Governor Bala had played in restoring stability and unity within the PDP.

He lauded developmental strides of Governor Bala Mohammed in Bauchi and underscored his crucial role in unifying the PDP, saying the unification and restoration of aggrieved members to the party would change the political fortunes of the party ahead of 2027 General Elections in.the Country.

Responding, Governor Bala Mohammed said, “I had the honor of receiving the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), led by its Chairman and former Senate President, Dr. Adolphus Wabara, at the Government House, Bauchi”.

The governor said that as the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, he was recognized for his efforts in fostering reconciliation and ensuring sustainable growth within the party, reaffirming his unwavering commitment to the success and unity of the PDP.

He expressed his appreciation to both the BoT and the NWC for their diligent efforts in addressing the party’s internal difficulties, assuring the BoT that he would continue dedication to the objectives of the PDP Governors’ Forum in order to strengthen the party.

“I am truly thankful for this visit, and I stand firmly with our leadership as we work together to resolve internal disputes and promote solidarity within the PDP”, he said.