Nigerians are not happy with the crisis in PDP – BOT Chairman, Wabara insists 

The Chairman Board Of Trustees of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Adolphus Wabara on Wednesday said that Nigerians are not happy with what is happening in the party.

He said this during the BOT visitation to Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, held at the Bauchi state government house.

Adolphus Wabara who is the former senate president voiced deep concerns regarding the state of the Party, particularly concerning the internal issues within the National Working Committee (NWC) and the ongoing crisis in Rivers State.

Their visitation also focused on addressing the current challenges facing the party and acknowledging the pivotal role Governor Bala have played in restoring stability and unity within the PDP.

He commended the developmental strides Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has made in Bauchi and underscored his crucial role in unifying the PDP.

Among the delegation of the PDP Board Of Trustees were the former senate president, Adolphus Wabara as chairman, Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, Ambassador Hassan Adamu the Wakili of Adamawa, chief Aduke Udenwa, Senator Sam Egwu, Kabiru Turaki SAN.

Other members of the trustees include Chief Mike O, Senator Stella Omu, Hajiyya Hassana Dikko, Chinedu Nwachuku, and Senator Umar Ibrahim.

In his response, Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir of Bauchi state said that “I had the honour of receiving the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led by its Chairman and former Senate President, Dr Adolphus Wabara, at the Government House, Bauchi”

The governor, Senator Bala said that as the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, he was recognized for his efforts in fostering reconciliation and ensuring sustainable growth within the party.

He reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to the success and unity of the PDP.

He expressed his appreciation to both the BoT and the NWC for their diligent efforts in addressing the party’s internal difficulties.

He assured the BoT that he will continue dedication to the objectives of the PDP Governors’ Forum and to the ongoing work of strengthening the party.

“I am truly thankful for this visit, and I stand firmly with our leadership as we work together to resolve internal disputes and promote solidarity within the PDP” he stated.