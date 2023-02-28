Nigerian workers won’t accept cooked results, NLC insists

Joe Ajaero, president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has insisted the Nigerian workers will not accept any cooked results announced by the INEC in respect of last Saturday’s presidential and national assembly elections.

Ajaero spoke during a live interview monitored on the AIT Television on Tuesday morning, where he condemned in very strong terms, the failure of INEC to upload results via iREV as mandated by the Electoral Act.

“BVAS was what INEC came up with to showcase the results. There’s no need to continue to announce cooked results. Any process that’s faulty can’t produce a credible leader.

“INEC colluded with security operatives to insult Nigerians. INEC has done worse than EndSars. I will personally lead the protest in Owerri after consulting with my people,” Ajaero said.