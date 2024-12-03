Nigerian woman miner earns global recognition for driving transformation

Comfort Asokoro-Ogaji, executive director of Women in Mining Africa (WiM-Africa) and GMD of Richflood Group, has been named one of the 2024 Global Inspirational Women in Mining (WIM100).

The recognition, awarded by Women in Mining UK, celebrates 100 exceptional women driving transformation, inclusivity, and sustainability in the global mining industry.

The recognition ceremony took place at the BMO office and the Institute of Directors in London, where mining leaders from across the world gathered to honour the recipients

Asokoro-Ogaji was the only Nigerian on the 2024 list and one of 25 African honorees, highlighting her extraordinary contributions to the continent’s mining sector and her advocacy for women’s inclusion and leadership in the industry.

“This recognition reflects the resilience and commitment of African women to redefining the mining landscape,” Asokoro-Ogaji remarked.

“It underscores the need to foster sustainable practices and create opportunities for future leaders in mining.”

The WIM100 distinction is celebrated biennially, following a rigorous selection process. Honorees are chosen for their unwavering leadership, innovative contributions, and dedication to fostering responsible mining practices.

As part of the honor, Asokoro-Ogaji and fellow award recipients will participate in the Resourcing event, a high-profile gathering that brings together over 500 investors, providing an opportunity to attract investment and advance the solid mineral operations across Africa.

Share