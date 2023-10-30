Nigerian varsities compete in business leader challenge

About 30 teams from seven Nigerian universities have entered the Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) business leadership competition.

CGMA Business Leader Challenge 2023 is a regional business competition that aims to build young talents with an opportunity to enhance their business, leadership, and problem-solving skills, as well as showcase their potential as future accounting, finance, digital, and business leaders.

Targeting business and accounting students, the event is CGMA in collaboration with the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, and sponsored by Stanbic IBTC.

Throughout the competition, the teams will be asked to address real-life business challenges and present them to a panel of Chartered Global Management Accountant designation holders, and professionals in finance and business management.

Ijeoma Anadozie, associate director in Nigeria at AICPA & CIMA, said: “We are excited to host the CGMA Business Leader Challenge 2023 in Nigeria, this initiative underscores AICPA & CIMA’s ongoing commitment to develop and inspire the young business leaders of tomorrow.

It is a great opportunity for Nigerian students to put their skills to the test and learn the importance of teamwork, communication, and good leadership.”

The semi-finals are set to end on October 30, while the finals will take place in early November.