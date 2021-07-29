Nigerian troops say killed 42 bandits, terrorists, rescue 105 kidnap victims

The Nigerian military on Thursday said its troops conducting operations in northern Nigeria have killed no fewer than 42 bandits and Boko Haram terrorists, while 105 kidnap victims have been rescued from criminal groups.

Benard Onyeuko (Brigadier-General), acting director, Defence Media Operations (DMO) said these in Abuja while giving updates on the activities of troops in the last two weeks, between 16 and 29 July 2021.

The director explained that troops of Operation Hadarin Daji in the northwest region conducted several clearance, search and rescue as well as extensive air operations to dominate the airspace and provide support to ground troops.

During the operations, Onyeuko said no fewer than 14 armed bandits were killed, a total of 36 kidnapped victims were rescued within the period and troops assisted one of the victims to safe delivery of a baby during one of the encounters.

He also informed that a total of 7 AK-47 rifles, 6 motorcycles, assorted military and police uniforms, 6 vehicles and 4 machetes among other items were recovered within the period.

“Also, a total of 24 criminal elements were intercepted and arrested, including 16 bandits’ informants/collaborators and an impostor by name Faisal Saidu who paraded himself as Lance Corporal Saidu Abubakar. Furthermore, a total of 223 rustled livestock were recovered during the period”, he said.

On the operational engagements of troops of Hadin Kai in the Northeast region, the director said the troops killed 16 Boko Haram/ISWAPs terrorists and arrested 29 of them.

He further disclosed that while 40 civilians were rescued, Boko Haram terrorists and their families of 5 female Adults and 12 children were arrested at FOB Mayanti and Darajamel on 15 Jul.

“Troops also recovered one General Purpose Machine Gun, 4 AK-47 rifles, 50 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and one belt containing 296 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, accessories for making IED among other items”, he said.

The director further disclosed that troops of operation safe haven operating in Plateau, Bauchi and Kaduna States, rescued a total of 17 kidnap victims, while troops of operation whirl stroke arrested several kidnappers and rescued 12 kidnap victims.

“All arrested criminals and recovered items have been handed-over to appropriate prosecuting agencies for further necessary action, while rescued victims have been reunited with their families”, he said.

On operations to protect the economic assets of the country, the director said Troops of Operation Delta Safe conducted a series of anti-crude oil theft, anti-illegal bunkering, anti-illegal oil refining, anti-smuggling and anti-militancy operations.

During the operations, he said troops discovered and immobilized illegal refining sites with a total of 24 ovens, 37 storage tanks laden with a total of 120,000 litres of illegally refined Premium Motor Spirit, 80,000 litres of illegally Automotive Gas Oil and 1,100 barrels of stolen crude oil.

In addition to Kinetic operations, Onyeuko noted that the armed forces conducted series on non-kinetic operations. He informed that the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General LEO Irabor has continued consultations with retired senior military officers of the Armed Forces of Nigeria in the various geopolitical zones of the country as a way of leveraging on their experience and feeling their pulse on the security challenges in their local communities.

The director therefore assured that the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies are seriously committed and are working assiduously to fight all forms of criminality for the unity of Nigeria and will not relent in their efforts to achieve sustainable peace in the Country.