Nigerian troops kill three Boko Haram terrorists in Mafa raid

In a successful military operation, Nigerian Army troops killed three Boko Haram terrorists during a raid on their hideout in Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State.

The operation carried out in the early hours of Saturday, was reported by Zagazola Makama, a publication focused on counter-insurgency efforts in the Lake Chad region.

The raid was conducted by troops from Sector 1 of Operation Hadin Kai, in collaboration with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), under the joint task force (north-east) Operation Desert Sanity III.

Intelligence sources guided the troops to the location, where they engaged the insurgents. According to the report, there were no casualties among the Nigerian forces during the operation.

In a related development, troops of the 21 Armoured Brigade in Pulka, along with the CJTF, foiled an ambush by Boko Haram insurgents on Friday along the Ngoshe-Ashigashiya road in Borno State.

The insurgents, attempting to cross towards the Mandara mountains with stolen corn, were intercepted by the troops. One terrorist was killed, while the rest fled with potential gunshot wounds.

The Nigerian Army continues to intensify its efforts in combatting the Boko Haram insurgency in the region.