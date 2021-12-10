Nigerian troops kill 62 terrorists, rescue 20 policemen – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says Nigerian troops of operation Hadin Kai operating in the Northeast region have rescued 20 policemen abducted by terrorists.

Benard Onyeuko (Brigadier General), Acting Director, Defence Media Operations (DMO) who made this known in Abuja on Thursday, explained that the personnel of the Nigeria Police Force were abducted when terrorists attacked a police station at Buni Yadi in Yobe state.

He also informed that the troops killed a total of 62 terrorists while 54 assorted arms and 144 rounds of different calibers of ammunition were recovered in the last two weeks.

“Additionally, troops’ kinetic and non-kinetic operations have continued to drive the terrorists out of their camps into surrendering. A total of 192 terrorists and their families comprising 51 adult males, 67 adult females, and 74 children surrounded to own troops within the period. The surrendered terrorists were properly profiled and handed over to appropriate authorities for necessary actions,” he said.

He also informed that a total of 101 rustled livestock were recovered and 20 kidnapped personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, who were abducted when the terrorists attacked the Police Division, were rescued by their troops at Buni Yadi within the period.

Onyeuko further said troops of Operation Hadarin Daji sustained its clearance operations against bandits at Ruwan Dawa, Garin Maza, and Marke Yamma villages in Tsafe LGA of Zamfara State among several others.

“14 armed bandits were neutralized, 4 of them were arrested and their collaborators. Also, 17 assorted arms, including AK-47 rifles, PKT machine guns, and GPMGs as well as 625 rounds of different calibers of ammunition and 43 rustled livestock were recovered; while 8 kidnapped civilians were rescued in the course of the operations. Additionally, 54 extra magazines of assorted arms and 20 motorcycles were recovered from bandits,” he added.

“Troops of Operation Safe Haven within the period in focus conducted various operations which resulted in the arrest of a total of 43 armed bandits/collaborators and drug peddlers, the rescue of 20 kidnapped civilians as well as recovery of 131 livestock, 12 assorted arms, and 36 different calibers of ammunition among other items.

“The Air Component of Operation Thunder Strike within the period carried out airstrikes against armed bandits at their enclaves. Notably, on 3 December 2021, following credible intelligence report and after careful aerial surveillance revealed activities of armed bandits east of Rijana village along Abuja – Kaduna Highway. Consequently, a force package of NAF’s platforms was dispatched to take out the criminal elements. During the operation, 45 armed bandits were neutralized and their structures housing logistics items and weapons were destroyed. In addition, other armed bandits who escaped during the airstrikes were traced to a location 4km southeast of the Kaduna State NYSC Orientation Camp, where 30 of them were killed in airstrikes, which also destroyed their structures and weapons there,” he further said.

The Director also disclosed that Troops of Operation Delta Safe SAFE, troops sustained anti-illegal oil production operations and other non-kinetic operations to forestall activities of vandals and other economic saboteurs in the South-South Zone.

During the operations, he said the troops discovered and immobilized a total of 39 illegal refining sites, 73 ovens, 25 cooking pots/boilers, 18 cooling systems, 27 reservoirs, 39 large dugout pits, and 89 storage tanks. Consequently, a total of 1,014,000 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil; 50,500 litres of dual-purpose kerosene, and 1,808,500 litres of stolen crude oil were recovered in the course of the operations.

“In addition, 18 criminals associated with pipeline vandalism, piracy, illegal oil bunkering, and armed robbery were arrested within the period. Also, troops recovered 6 assorted arms, 586 rounds of different calibers of ammunition, 12 AK-47 rifle magazines as well as 278 pieces of galvanized pipes, and 40 wooden boats used for illegal oil bunkering activities in the course of the operations. All the arrested criminals and recovered items have been handed over to relevant security agencies for further action,” he said.