Nigeria wins grand prize at Huawei ICT competition in China

Nigerian undergraduate students achieved remarkable success at the recently concluded global Huawei ICT competition in China.

Among over 170,000 students from 2,000 universities across 74 countries worldwide, the Nigerian network teams went home with two grand prizes and three first prizes at the global finals, considered one of the best performances by Nigeria at the competition.

“2 of the 4 teams that won the Grand Prize were from Nigeria -the Nigeria Cloud Team 2, and Nigeria Computing Team. Also, three teams from Nigeria were part of the six teams that won First Prize: Kenya Network Team 1, Kenya Network Team 2, Nigeria Network Team 1, Nigeria Network Team 2, Uganda Network Team 2, and Nigeria Cloud Team 1,” according to Huawei.

The Federal University of Minna (FUTMINNA), Niger state produced the two network teams which both won first place.

Other winners and participants with impressive performances were from the University of Ibadan, Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State, University of Benin, Nasarawa State University, Keffi and Federal University of Technology Akure.

The five Nigerian teams passed through the national, regional and global stages including two regional boot camps in Abuja and final exams taken by teams from different African countries.

The winning Nigerian teams arrived in Shenzhen, China, on May 21 for the global finals, which began on Thursday, May 23, 2024, and ran for three days until May 26, when the top prize winners were announced.

“Winning the first prize is a big achievement for my team,” wrote Justus, a member of the network team that won first place, in a celebratory post on Linkedin.

“With both teams from Federal University of Technology Minna NIHUB led by our Instructors…we were able to collaborate and push each other through the stages of the competition. It was a memorable experience and I’m grateful..,” he said.

Ilegieuno and his team’s victory is a reflection of Nigeria’s past accomplishments at the competition.

Last year, Nigerian students from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria won the innovation grand prize at the competition among 120,000 students from 2000 universities across 74 countries worldwide.

Reliving the events of the final day, Oghenetanure Okaleoghenetanure Okale, training manager at Huawei Technologies Co. Nig Ltd, said, “Grand Prizes and 3 first Prizes at the Global stage sees one of the best performances by Nigeria at the Global stage so far.

“Kudos to all the brilliant minds involved in this great feat Jamiu Dahunsi, Sodiq Babawale, Lawrence Oguguom, Chibueze Ibekwe, Toye Yusuf, Lukman Abdulyekeen, Oluwagbemiga Victor Ogundele, Miracle Esekhile, Justus Ilegieuno, Ahmad Taiye Ayantola, Kaosar Salaudeen Adisa Tolani, Temiloluwa Oloye, Abdulazeez Isah, Abdulsobur Oyewale.

“And Also, to their Instructors who mentored them through the different stages Dr. Bala Salihu, Soji Adisa, Knimi Musa, Dr. Mrs. Jinadu Olayinka, and Bello Osagie Michael.”

This year’s turnout was the largest the competition had witnessed offline since its launch.

According to Zhou Hong, president of Huawei’s Institute of Strategic Research, “To make sure everyone can truly enjoy the benefits of digitalization while such technologies are making radical progress, Huawei believes it is crucial to guarantee that digital technologies are accessible to all.”