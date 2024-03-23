Nigerian student’s job site charms int’l tech community, attracts investors

A Nigerian student in the US identified as Oluwapelumi Dada gained attention in the international tech community for his website that eases online application process for job seekers.

The website, “QuickSilver” is designed to streamline the job application process by allowing users to apply for multiple jobs simultaneously.

“Applying to jobs today is unnecessarily repetitive and burdensome; It should be as easy as ABC. Today I’m excited to introduce QuickSilver, the first-ever one-click apply job board.

Apply to literally any internships or jobs in seconds. Just one click and apply to more than 200 jobs.” Dada posted on X Wednesday.

Dada gained internet spotlight after an encounter with Sam Parr who posted about him to his 277 thousand followers on X.

“I was on a run and this kid @marvy_101 stopped me. Was on his bike, chased me down, and was out of breath. He wanted to show me a new app he built. It’s called One Click Apply and lets students apply to lots of jobs at once.

“He’s from Nigeria. Been here for 2 years for school. Told me: “I wanna work on my One Click app this summer instead of an internship, but can’t afford it.”

“Looks like he’s tinkering and making really cool apps + sharing with his tiny audience. If you wanna work with him, fund him, whatever…DM this kid. Seems very promising,” Parr wrote, also tagging Michael Dell, ceo Dell Technologies.

The tweet drew a wave of attention to Dada’s work and ambition from international tech entrepreneurs and investors.

“We invest in underrepresented founders from our ripplexfellow program run by @ripple_ventures. Reach out to naz_thakkar or katiekola_smile and we’d be happy to help,” said Matt Cohen, founder Ripple Ventures.

“[I] run a venture firm only focused on future of work technology. Just reached out,” said Greg Moran on X.

Dada, who studies Computer Science at Huston-Tillotson University in Austin Texas also received recommendations for fellowships and communities

“Sounds like a great candidate for the O’shaughnessy Fellowship,” one reply said.

Others advised Dada to open a fund account and offered to support him financially.

“There’s an expression in Nigeria that goes “Naija no dey carry last” which translates to “Nigerians don’t come last”. That expression drives every Nigerian to be the best. Good job bro. Wishing you the best in your endeavors. Setup a gofundme let’s chip in some coins for you,” said Amani, a Nigerian user.

“How much do you need to spend the summer building? Maybe you can crowdfund it. I’m sure you’ll get a bunch of people here who would pitch in,” said Jeremiah Prummer on X.

Dada, who had previously completed internships at Dell and Tesla hopes to secure funding and investments to build his app in the summer.