Nigerian startups to benefit from FG’s N100M AI development fund

The Federal Government of Nigeria, through the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, NCAIR, has announced the launch of a N100 million AI Fund in collaboration with Google.

This initiative aims to support Nigerian startups that are leveraging Artificial Intelligence, and AI to develop innovative solutions across various sectors. The fund will provide up to N10 million in funding to selected startups, along with access to Google’s AI tools, mentorship, and global network.

Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, stated, “The AI Fund is a significant step in nurturing homegrown innovation and driving the growth of Nigeria’s digital economy. By supporting our startups, we are investing in the future of our nation.”

The AI Fund is open to Nigerian-based startups that are focused on AI-driven technology solutions with the potential for significant impact. Applications are now being accepted, and the recipients will be announced in October.

Bunmi Ajala, National Coordinator of NCAIR, highlighted the collaborative effort: “Our partnership with Google is a reflection of our shared vision for Nigeria’s technological advancement.

The AI Fund is designed to empower our entrepreneurs with the resources they need to create impactful AI solutions. We are excited to see the transformative innovations that will emerge from this program.”

Also, the West Africa Director, Google, Olumide Balogun, reiterated Google’s commitment: “Google’s support for the AI Fund is part of our broader mission to enhance digital capabilities across Africa. We are committed to providing Nigerian startups with the tools, mentorship, and resources they need to innovate and succeed on a global stage.”

The AI Fund seeks applications from Nigerian startups that meet the following criteria: startups with their headquarters in Nigeria, it must have at least one Nigerian founder, focus on developing scalable AI-driven solutions and possess a live product demonstrating early traction and market fit.

Interested startups can apply through the link as a rigorous selection process will identify promising startups with not only innovative AI solutions but also the potential for significant impact and scalability.

Successful applicants will be announced in October 2024, with the programme officially commencing shortly thereafter.