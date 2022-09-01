Nigerian startup rolls out tools to tackle fake news epidemic

Squirrel Media Technologies has launched SquirrelPR, a media relations management tool that enables organisations to maintain sterling brand reputation by responding faster to incidents of fake or negative press. It connects corporate communications officers and Public Relations agencies to thousands of journalists across Africa.

On SquirrelPR, users can respond appropriately to any negative press through an efficient press distribution service without intermediaries, as the software facilitates the connection and lets users distribute contents directly to journalists.

This lets users reach as many as a thousand journalists in just one click and under three minutes and can monitor the distribution and publication of press releases across the web, without leaving the SquirrelPR dashboard.

“Currently, one of the greatest challenges media officers face is lack of access to the right set of journalists. In so many instances, this access at a critical moment such as in time of reputation crisis makes all the difference. As a result, we believe that every business needs to maintain a decent level of relationship with the media. Therefore, what we do at SquirrelPR is to connect businesses to journalists, enabling them to have a one-on-one connection and build a relationship that their brands need”, the firm said in a statment.

Read also: Kwara governor cautions journalists against fake news

With SquirrelPR, users can build and maintain the most updated media database, and make processes like story pitching, press distribution, story tracking, management of press conferences, and general relations with the media seamless, the statement said.

The co-founder, SquirrelPR, James Ezechukwu that the solution is the first PR DIY tool in Africa specifically developed for media managers to enhance their productivity.

He said, “SquirrelPR hopes to redefine the way PR agencies and media relations officers approach their job. We are optimistic that this technology will revolutionise the media relations sub-sector. This is a simple, easy-to-use solution that any media manager will find invaluable in their day-to-day operations.

“At the heart of SquirrelPR is the ability to deepen the relationship between the media manager and his main constituency – the journalists.”

Ezechuwku who is also the Chief Technology Officer of SquirrelPR, reiterated that the technology will play a critical role in media relations management across industries as it leverages unique and evolving technology that brings to the fore the core values necessary for relationship management.