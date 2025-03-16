Nigerian scholars under the auspices of the Commonwealth Scholars and Fellows Alumni Nigeria (COSFAN) have hailed the contributions of the 56-mrmber organisation to the country’s socio-economic development particularly in education and capacity building.

They stated this at a forum to mark this year’s Commonwealth Day held at the centre for international programnes, University of Uyo and attended by scholars, secondary school students and their teachers.

Ekundayo Samuel, president of COSFAN said is a professional association of distinguished Nigerians who had their postgraduate academic pursuits and career development from 1960 through the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission (CSC), United Kingdom, via the British Council in Nigeria.

He said that the goal was to “leverage the knowledge, training, skills, network, and contacts of its members within the Commonwealth to support Nigeria in achieving its development agenda.”

According to him, “COSFAN is equally concerned about the Nigerian socio-economy and has trained adolescents on skills required for successful higher education, options for educational funding, health education, and specific training on how to be effective health ambassadors in the community and supported the girlchild education, especially in the slum and remote areas of Lagos and others.”

Highlighting the achievements, he said the association has “provided mentorship to students in secondary schools, University, young graduates, and staff members of tertiary institutions on career advancement and how to access the Commonwealth Scholarships and empowered girls’ participation in Sports in Edo State.

“As we gather here today, we are reminded of the profound impact of education on our world, as no country grows beyond its educational system.

“Today’s event represents a unique opportunity to share our thoughts, network, inspire the next generation of thinkers, and create opportunities for future national and global leaders.”

He urged Nigerians to reaffirm their commitment to advancing knowledge through rigorous research, promoting literacy and public engagement, fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion, and addressing global challenges.

Speaking also, Eno Urua, a professor and director school of basic studies, University of Uyo, said the benefits of belonging to the grouping include economic cooperation and encouragement of investments and financial partnership.

Urua said that trade between India and African Commonwealth countries has recorded significant growth due to preferential agreements adding that Commonwealth promotes good governance, democracy and human rights among others.

She explained that the theme for this year’s Commonwealth Day “Together We Thrive,” emphasized cooperation among member states while celebrating solidarity, resilience and cooperation.

“It is a reminder that people are stronger together and the multicultural societies that have grown locally and globally.”

She pointed out that the Commonwealth scholarship commission based in the United Kingdom funds a large range of scholarship and fellowship opportunities through the Commonwealth Scholarship and Fellowship Plan and has built capacities of citizens of the Commonwealth countries.

Welcoming the guests, Emmanuel Akpabio, director of international programnes, University of Uyo said activities marking the Commonwealth Day would help “to sustain, reproduce and translate the values and benefits of being in the commonwealth to the development of Nigeria.” adding that it would also help “us to reflect and recognize the rich diversity and shared history that bind us together, first as Nigerians and second as citizens of the Commonwealth family.”

An essay competition for secondary schools was instituted during the event in two categories involving junior and senior students.

